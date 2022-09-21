Boeing (BA) Wins $52M Navy Deal to Support EA-18G Aircraft

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract to support the EA-18G aircraft. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $51.7 million, the contract is expected to be completed by September 2025. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will procure the final 51 Advanced Capabilities Mission Computers retrofit kits to meet the Navy’s mission requirements for the EA-18G aircraft.

The majority of the work related to this contract will be executed in Bloomington, MN.

What’s Favoring Boeing?

Boeing, being one of the major players in the defense business, stands out among its peers by virtue of its broadly diversified programs, strong order bookings and solid backlog. Furthermore, the company's expertise lies in programs related to a wide variety of aircraft components, repairs and modification work.

Notably, its Defense, Space & Security segment’s portfolio has fixed-wing military aircraft, including F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-15 programs, P-8 programs, KC-46A Tanker and T-7A Red Hawk. Given Boeing's combat-proven aerospace programs and associated services along with the rapidly growing need for military aircraft due to heightened geopolitical uncertainties worldwide, the company has been witnessing a solid inflow of orders from the Pentagon. The latest contract win is an example of that. Such order flows, in turn, should boost the top line of the defense business segment.

Growth Prospects

With rising security threats across the globe, emerging economies like the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South America are spending a lot on enhancing their defense arsenals. Meanwhile, developed nations like the United States and Europe have already been leading the defense market. With the United States being the largest weapons exporter worldwide, the nation has been spending amply on defense products. Boeing, being the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States, thus enjoys a dominant position in the combat aircraft market.



Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global combat aircraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% during the 2021-2026 time period, with North America constituting the largest share of this market. Such growth can be attributed to a rise in global threats and geopolitical instabilities and increased spending on defense. These projections should benefit Boeing along with other U.S.-based combat jet manufacturers like Northrop Grumman NOC, Lockheed Martin LMT and Textron TXT.

Since its inception, Northrop Grumman has been a pioneer in the development of manned aircraft for combat. Northrop Grumman also has a tradition of providing technological leadership in all aspects of military aviation and aircraft, such as manned, unmanned, targeting, surveillance, and aircraft self-protection systems that enable warfighters to accomplish missions anytime, anywhere and under any conditions.

Northrop Grumman has a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2022 sales implies an improvement of 1.9%.

Lockheed’s Aeronautics business segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. Its major programs include F-35, C-130 Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-22 Raptor jets.

Lockheed Martin boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.4%. The stock has gained 25.1% in the past year.

Textron’s business unit, Textron Aviation Defense designs, builds and supports versatile and globally known military aircraft preferred for training and attack missions. Some of Textron’s renowned products include Beechcraft T-6C trainer and AT-6 Wolverine.

Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2022 sales implies an improvement of 6% from the 2021 reported figure.

Price Movement

Shares of Boeing have lost 32.7% in the past 12 months compared with the industry’s decline of 33.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Textron Inc. (TXT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.