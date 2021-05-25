Boeing (BA) Wins $19M Deal to Aid T-45 Aircraft Program

The Boeing Co. BA received a $18.9-million delivery order for the production and delivery of 48 automatic backup oxygen system retrofit kits for the T-45 aircraft. Per the terms of the deal, the company will supply installation tooling, engineering reach back, spares and support equipment for these kits.



The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Majority of work related to the deal will be carried out in Antonio, TX. The contract is expected to be completed in September 2022.

A Brief Note on T-45 Aircraft

Boeing’s T-45 Goshawk aircraft is the naval version of the land-based British Aerospace Hawk. The aircraft is powered by a British/French Rolls-Royce Turbomeca F405-RR-401 turbofan engine, delivering up to 5,527 lbs of thrust with a maximum speed listed at 645 miles per hour. Service ceiling is approximately 42,500 feet with a rate-of-climb nearing 8,000 feet per minute.

Rising Demand for Combat Jets Aids Boeing

With growing security threats across the globe, emerging economies like the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South America are spending a lot on enhancing their defense arsenals. Meanwhile, developed nations like the United States and Europe have already been leading the defense market for some time now.

It is imperative to mention in this context that military aircraft, both manned and unmanned, form an integral constituent of a country’s defense products. Notably, emerging trends in the combat aircraft space like the fifth-generation technology aircraft, advanced composite materials, stealth technology and refueling jets have been driving demand substantially.

Being the United States’ largest jet maker, Boeing enjoys a smooth flow of contracts for military jets and its associated upgrades. The latest contract win is an example of the same.

Looking Ahead

Per a Morder Intelligence report, the global combat aircraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during the 2020-2025 time period. Such growth can be attributed to increasing global threats, geopolitical instabilities and higher spending on defense. These projections bode well for combat jet manufacturers like Boeing, Northrop Grumman NOC, Lockheed Martin LMT and Airbus EADSY.

Zacks Rank and Price Movement

In a year’s time, shares of Boeing, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, have surged 64% compared with the industry’s 24.3% rise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.