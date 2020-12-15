Boeing (BA) Wins $109M Navy Deal for P-8A Training Systems

The Boeing Company BA recently secured a contract for procuring P-8A training systems for the government of New Zealand. Work related to the deal is expected to get completed by January 2024.

Valued at $109.2 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, FL. Majority of the work pertaining to this deal will be carried out in St. Louis, MO and Tampa, FL.

Per the terms, the jet maker will procure one Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) with one OFT Brief/Debrief Station (BDS); one Weapons Tactics Trainers (WTTs) with one WTT BDS; one 10-seat flight management systems trainer electronic classroom; one 10-seat mission systems desktop trainer electronic classroom; one training system support center, along with some other parts of the training systems.

Importance of P-8A Poseidon

The P-8A Poseidon is militarized with maritime weapons, which patrol the globe, performing anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions. Seven nations across the globe have selected the P-8A as their future maritime patrol aircraft including South Korea and New Zealand. In February, Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) received its first P-8A aircraft, which will be instrumental in monitoring Russian submarine activities.

This indicates the global demand that this jet model enjoys, which is further evident from the latest contract win. In March 2020, Boeing won a $1.5 billion worth contract for manufacturing 18 aircraft for the U.S. Navy, Republic of Korea Navy and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

What’s Favoring Boeing?

Of the varied defense equipment that Boeing manufactures, the company’s forte lies in the development of combat-proven aircraft, such as the P-8A Poseidon. Additionally, Boeing started developing military aerial refueling and strategic transport aircraft for its fixed-wing military aircraft programs. Such notable developments are anticipated to fuel this aerospace giant’s growth, considering the increasing defense spending provisions made by the current U.S. administration.

Being the United States’ largest jet maker, Boeing enjoys a smooth flow of contracts for military jets and its associated upgrades. The latest contract win is an example of the same.

Prospects

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global maritime patrol aircraft market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of more than 3% during the 2020-2025 period. The heightening threat of global terrorism and geo-political issues alongside the need for replacing ageing maritime patrol aircraft with a new and advanced fleet will likely spur demand for maritime patrol aircraft during the forecast period, thereby boosting growth in the market.

Notably, major industry players poised to gain from surging maritime aircraft demand include Boeing, Lockheed Martin LMT, Textron TXT and Northrop Grumman NOC.

Zacks Rank and Price Movement

In a year’s time, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have slumped 30% compared with the industry’s 23.3% decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

