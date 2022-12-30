Boeing (BA) Wins $497M Deal to Support CH-47 Helicopter

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract for CH-47 helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Valued at $497.1 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Dec 30, 2025. Work locations related to this deal will be determined with each order.

Importance of CH-47 Chinook

Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook Block II helicopter boasts cutting-edge technologies that are most suitable for heavy-lift mission requirements. Additionally, Block II improves readiness for the U.S. Army and Special Operations warfighters, limits future sustainment costs and provides commonality across the fleet to ensure that the Chinook fleet will be available to serve for decades to come.



Owing to its unrivaled production, maintenance and sustainment cost efficiencies, the helicopter enjoys steady demand. Notably, 950 Chinooks are being deployed in 20 countries, thus entailing the solid demand that this helicopter enjoys. In fact, Boeing may continue to witness a steady flow of contracts involving CH-47 Chinook like the latest contract.

Growth Prospects

The tiff between Russia and Ukraine has compelled nations across the globe to increase their defense spending in a bid to fortify their defense structure against any sudden assault. In fact, increased spending has been witnessed for defense arms and ammunition procurement. In this context, military helicopters that play an integral part in any defense landscape are likely to witness a surge in demand.

Per the GlobeNewswire report, the global rotorcraft market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4% over the 2022-2027 period. Boeing is poised to enjoy the perks of an expanding market owing to its established position in the manufacturing of rotorcraft for the military.

Other defense primes that may reap the benefits of a likely increase in rotorcraft demand are:

Airbus’ EADSY, one of the world's largest suppliers of advanced military helicopters, Airbus Helicopters’ principal military clients are Ministries of Defence in Europe, Asia, the United States and Latin America.

Some of EADSY’s military helicopters include H125M, H135, H145M, AS565MBe, H160M, H175M, H215M, H225M, etc.

Lockheed Martin’s LMT Sikorsky business unit provides military and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the U.S. armed forces along with military services and commercial operators in 40 nations.

Some of LMT’s products include Armed Black Hawk, CH-53K, MH-60R, Defiant X, Raider X, S-97 Raider, FireHawk, etc.

Textron’s TXT whole Bell business supplies advanced military helicopters and provides parts and support services to the U.S. government and military customers outside the United States.

TXT Bell’s primary U.S. government programs are for the production and support of the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft and the H-1 helicopters.

Price Movement

Shares of Boeing have gained 35.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.7% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.