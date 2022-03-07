Boeing (BA) to Supply 5 777-8 Freighters to Ethiopian Airlines

The Boeing Company BA recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopian Airlines involving the supply of five of its 777-8 Freighters. The MoU thus further strengthens the U.S. aerospace giant’s alliance with its long-standing aviation partner, Ethiopian Airlines.

Impressively, since its launch this January, Boeing's 777-8 Freighter aircraft has booked 34 firm orders.

Importance of the 777-8 Freighter Aircraft

Boeing’s 777-8 Freighter is the largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter in the industry. With the payload capacity nearly identical to the 747-400 Freighter and a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency, emissions and operating costs, the 777-8 Freighter has the capability to offer a more sustainable and profitable business for operators.

Boeing’s Growth Prospects

Globally, the freighter market has been witnessing strong demand, buoyed by the rising e-commerce trend and the air cargo market. In this context, it is imperative to mention that BA, a leader in manufacturing freighters, enjoys a dominant position due to its capability to enhance its products with the latest technologies.

To meet the growing global demand for cargo, Ethiopian Airlines aims at aggressively expanding its cargo business, thereby becoming one of the leading multimodal logistics providers worldwide. Such long-term growth projections open avenues for Boeing to win more such orders like the latest one. This, in turn, is likely to boost its revenues from the freighters arena.

Boeing anticipates 4% annual average traffic growth, along with a proven need for dedicated freighter capacity, to lead to more than 60% growth in freighters over the next two decades. Further, BA expects to make 2,430 freighters delivery by 2039. This exhibits Boeing’s strong growth prospects in the freighter aircraft arena going forward.

Opportunities for a Peer

The aforementioned prospects of the global freighter market also offer growth opportunities for another aerospace major, Airbus SE EADSY.

Airbus’ freighter and cargo jets fleet mainly comprise A330-200F, A321P2F, A330P2F BelugaST and BelugaXL. The newest addition is the A350F, equipped with the latest-generation innovation from the A350. The freighter also bears features that reduce fuel burn and CO2 emissions. The A330-200F is a new-generation cargo aircraft that meets the freight business’ requirements in the mid-size and long-haul segments.

Moreover, the A330P2F and A321P2F are passenger aircraft converted to freighters, providing a cost-effective and highly efficient option to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbus’ 2022 sales indicates a growth rate of 9.7% from the prior-year figure.

Price Performance

Shares of Boeing have plunged 19.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 27.9%.



