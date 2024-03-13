Boeing (BA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Boeing (BA) closed at $182.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

The the stock of airplane builder has fallen by 9.89% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 74.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.08 billion, up 12.02% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.55 per share and a revenue of $89.51 billion, indicating changes of +143.89% and +15.06%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.43% lower. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Boeing is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.74, so one might conclude that Boeing is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that BA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 18.08. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.91.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

