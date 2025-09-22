Boeing (BA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Boeing (BA) ended the recent trading session at $212.09, demonstrating a -1.65% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 6.29% lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.51, reflecting a 95.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.35 billion, up 19.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.33 per share and a revenue of $85.66 billion, representing changes of +88.57% and +28.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boeing. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.63% downward. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.