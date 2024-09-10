Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $160.07, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.50, marking an 84.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.05 billion, up 10.75% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$4.26 per share and a revenue of $76.1 billion, indicating changes of +26.68% and -2.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.47% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

