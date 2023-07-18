Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $211.57, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 3.69% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 167.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.46 billion, up 10.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $78.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +87.16% and +18.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 37.24% lower. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

