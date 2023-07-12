Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $217.11, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.91, down 145.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.4 billion, up 4.28% from the prior-year quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.30 per share and revenue of $78.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.25% and +17.88%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.62% lower within the past month. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.