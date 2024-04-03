Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Boeing (BA) reached $184.92, with a -1.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Shares of the airplane builder have depreciated by 6.51% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.08, showcasing a 14.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.37 billion, up 8.06% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1 per share and a revenue of $87.09 billion, indicating changes of +117.21% and +11.95%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 60.92% decrease. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Boeing currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 188.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.48.

We can additionally observe that BA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 47.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

