Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $208.40, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 9.3% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 86.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.81 billion, up 24.15% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.35 per share and revenue of $79.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.75% and +18.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.01% lower within the past month. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.