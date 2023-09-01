Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $223.40, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 3.17% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.09 billion, up 25.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.95 per share and revenue of $79.48 billion, which would represent changes of +82.37% and +19.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.21% lower. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

