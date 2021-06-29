Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $235.76, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 2.86% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

BA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 94.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.36 billion, up 55.49% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $79.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.11% and +37.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 47.85% lower. BA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.