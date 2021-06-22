Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $243.78, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 3.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 94.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.36 billion, up 55.49% from the prior-year quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $79.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.11% and +37.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 47.85% lower. BA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.