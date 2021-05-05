Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $228.18, marking a -2.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.57 billion, up 65.74% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $80.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.1% and +38.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.46% lower. BA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

