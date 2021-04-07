Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $252.58, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 15.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of -$1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.98 billion, down 11.4% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $80.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.66% and +38.9%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.27% higher within the past month. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

