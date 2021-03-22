Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $251.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 22.71% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of -$1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.11 billion, down 10.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $80.89 billion, which would represent changes of +99.35% and +39.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

