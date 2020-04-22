Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $134.93, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 6.77% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 15.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 19.13% in that time.

BA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$2.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 165.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.17 billion, down 25.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.04 per share and revenue of $68.13 billion, which would represent changes of +12.39% and -11.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 434.07% lower. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.