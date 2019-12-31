Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $325.76, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 8.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, down 62.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.80 billion, down 23.09% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.68% lower within the past month. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note BA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 346.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.87.

Also, we should mention that BA has a PEG ratio of 42.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

