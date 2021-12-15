Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $195.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 13.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.77 billion, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.56 per share and revenue of $65.33 billion, which would represent changes of +93.29% and +12.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.1% lower. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

