Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Boeing (BA) was down 1.02% at $198.90. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 0.04% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.92, up 68.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.79 billion, up 17.35% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.8 per share and a revenue of $83.54 billion, signifying shifts of +91.17% and +25.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.67% decrease. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

