Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $129.79, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 16.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 135%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.48 billion, up 20.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.95 per share and revenue of $71.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.34% and +14.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% lower. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

