Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $199.95, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 11.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.61 billion, up 22.92% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.93 per share and revenue of $78.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.51% and +18.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.49% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

