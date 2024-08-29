Boeing (BA) Stock Moves 0.91%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $172.26, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Shares of the airplane builder have depreciated by 10.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.50, signifying an 84.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.05 billion, showing a 10.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.26 per share and revenue of $76.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.68% and -2.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 83.86% decrease. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

