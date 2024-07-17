Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $184.84, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen an increase of 6.32% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.10, marking a 34.15% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.8 billion, reflecting a 9.9% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.75 per share and a revenue of $77.32 billion, signifying shifts of +69.88% and -0.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.33% lower within the past month. Currently, Boeing is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.