Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $139.25, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 6.63% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 92.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.67 billion, up 9.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $75.88 billion, which would represent changes of +91.42% and +21.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 312.23% lower. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

