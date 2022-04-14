Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $181.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 90.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.5 billion, up 1.84% from the year-ago period.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $81.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +134.96% and +30.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Boeing's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.77, which means Boeing is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BA has a PEG ratio of 13.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

