Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $208.11, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 6.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.48, up 76.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.61 billion, up 22.92% from the prior-year quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.83 per share and revenue of $78.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.41% and +18.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.76% lower. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

