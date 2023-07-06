Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $212.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 0.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of -$0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 127.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.4 billion, up 4.28% from the prior-year quarter.

BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.13 per share and revenue of $78.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.78% and +17.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% higher within the past month. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

