Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed at $133.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 6.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Boeing is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 92.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.67 billion, up 9.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $75.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +91.42% and +21.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 584.51% lower. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.