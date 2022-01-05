Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $213.07, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 2.3% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 7.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 100.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.82 billion, up 16.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.44% higher. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boeing has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.99 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.45.

Meanwhile, BA's PEG ratio is currently 12.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

