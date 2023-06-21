Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA) closed at $212.08, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 4.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 94.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.2 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.03 per share and revenue of $78.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.69% and +18.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.52% higher. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

