Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $178.39, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 17.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 104.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.36 billion, up 20.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $83.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +137.18% and +34.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Boeing's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.82.

Meanwhile, BA's PEG ratio is currently 12.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

