Boeing (BA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Boeing (BA) ended the recent trading session at $225.00, demonstrating a -2.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 4.9% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.5, signifying a 2.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.82 billion, indicating a 11.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.57 per share and a revenue of $96.58 billion, signifying shifts of +105.36% and +7.96%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.88% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Boeing possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boeing has a Forward P/E ratio of 404.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.98, which means Boeing is trading at a premium to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

