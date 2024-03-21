Boeing (BA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $187.70, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Shares of the airplane builder have depreciated by 6.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.02%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.91 billion, reflecting a 11.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $89.41 billion, indicating changes of +143.55% and +14.93%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.76% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boeing has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.12 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.32 for its industry.

Investors should also note that BA has a PEG ratio of 18.53 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.93 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

