Boeing (BA) Soars 4.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Boeing (BA) shares soared 4.2% in the last trading session to close at $211.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22% loss over the past four weeks.

Boeing received an order for 150 of its 737 Max airplane from India based carrier Akasa Air. This fresh order from the Indian airliner provided a much relief to Boeing, which is under enquiry for a fuselage panel blowout on one of its 737 Max 9 airplane.



Boeing despite the controversies ended 2023 with net order of 1,314 aircraft. The current backlog of Boeing orders stands at 5,626 aircraft, which indicates that its worldwide customers still have faith in the quality of Boeing's aircraft.

This airplane builder is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +60%. Revenues are expected to be $21.29 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Boeing, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 76.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Boeing is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $6.66. SPIR has returned -6.8% in the past month.

Spire Global, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.61. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +23.8%. Spire Global, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.