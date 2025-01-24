Boeing (BA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Boeing (BA) ended the recent trading session at $176.06, demonstrating a -1.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen a decrease of 1.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$2.27, showcasing a 382.98% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.37 billion, indicating a 25.67% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Boeing holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

