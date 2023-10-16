Boeing (BA) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Boeing (BA) closed at $184.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

Shares of the airplane builder witnessed a loss of 11.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 25, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.73, indicating a 55.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.48 billion, reflecting a 15.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$3.84 per share and a revenue of $78.03 billion, demonstrating changes of +65.28% and +17.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.83% lower within the past month. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.