Boeing (BA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Boeing (BA) reached $155.31, with a +0.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

The the stock of airplane builder has fallen by 0.14% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.62% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 23, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$8.77, reflecting a 169.02% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.9 billion, showing a 1.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$12.50 per share and a revenue of $71.73 billion, signifying shifts of -115.15% and -7.8%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 194.75% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

