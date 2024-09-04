Boeing (BA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Boeing (BA) closed at $163.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 2.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boeing in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.50, marking an 84.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.05 billion, reflecting a 10.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.26 per share and revenue of $76.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.68% and -2.17%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 19.58% decrease. At present, Boeing boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

