Boeing (BA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Boeing (BA) closed at $192.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Shares of the airplane builder witnessed a loss of 7.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.77, showcasing a 39.37% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.65 billion, indicating a 9.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $87.99 billion, indicating changes of +126.68% and +13.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.34% lower within the past month. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boeing has a Forward P/E ratio of 124.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.45, so one might conclude that Boeing is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BA currently has a PEG ratio of 31.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

