Boeing (BA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Boeing (BA) ended the recent trading session at $263.51, demonstrating a +1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 19.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.80, marking a 54.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.08 billion, showing a 5.5% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.98 per share and a revenue of $76.86 billion, demonstrating changes of +45.93% and +15.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% lower. Right now, Boeing possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

