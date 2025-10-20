Boeing (BA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Boeing (BA) was up +1.82% at $216.82. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

The stock of airplane builder has fallen by 1.26% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.71, signifying a 83.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.64 billion, indicating a 21.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.71 per share and a revenue of $85.82 billion, representing changes of +81.8% and +29.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 68.06% downward. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

