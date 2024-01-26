Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Boeing (BA) to post quarterly loss of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 58.9%. Revenues are expected to be $21.23 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boeing metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Global Services' will reach $4.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' reaching $6.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' at $10.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Total' to reach 156. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 152.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' of 110. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 110 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' will likely reach 23. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' should arrive at 9. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' stands at 14. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' will reach $841.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $634 million.



Over the past month, shares of Boeing have returned -22.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, BA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

