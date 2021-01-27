Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred adjusted loss of $15.25 per share for fourth-quarter 2020, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.78. Moreover, the bottom line deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.33.

Including one-time items, the company posted GAAP loss of $14.65 per share compared with a loss of $1.79 incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed primarily to revenue decline along with poor operational performance in the reported quarter.

For 2020, the company reported adjusted loss of $23.25 per share, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $9.71. Also, the bottom line deteriorated from 2019’s adjusted loss of $3.47 per share.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $15.30 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.26 billion by 0.3%. The top line however declined 15% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $17.91 billion.

This decline was due to lower year-over-year revenues registered by the company’s Commercial Airplanes and Global Services business units.

For 2020, the company recorded revenues worth $58.16 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.34 billion. Full-year revenues also deteriorated from 2019’s $76.56 billion.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of fourth-quarter 2020 dropped to $363.4 billion from $393.1 billion at the end of third-quarter 2020.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment plunged 37% to $4.73 billion due to lower widebody delivery volume on account of COVID-19 impacts as well as 787 production issues. The segment incurred operating loss of $7.65 billion compared with loss of $2.84 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 59 commercial planes during the quarter under review, down 25% year over year.

Backlog for this segment remained healthy with over 4,300 airplanes valued at $282 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment recorded revenues worth $6.78 billion in the fourth quarter, reflecting 14% year-over-year improvement, primarily driven by higher volume on fighter programs.

Meanwhile, this unit generated operating income of $502 million, compared with $34 million in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog at BDS was $61 billion, 32% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment declined 20% to $3.73 billion on account of lower commercial services volume thanks to COVID-19 impacts. Moreover, this unit generated operating income of $143 million compared with $684 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $56 million compared with $37 million registered in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of fourth-quarter 2020, BCC's portfolio balance was $2 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.75 billion, and short-term and other investments of $17.84 billion. At the end of 2019, the company had $9.49 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $0.54 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $61.90 billion at the end of 2020, significantly up from $19.96 billion at 2019 end.

Boeing’s operating cash outflow at the end of 2020 was $18.41 billion compared with $2.45 billion at the end of 2019.

Free cash outflow totaled $19.71 billion at the end of 2020 end compared with $4.28 billion at the end of 2019.

Zacks Rank

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.