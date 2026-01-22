Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boeing (BA) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 93.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $21.74 billion, increasing 42.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boeing metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Global Services' should arrive at $5.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' will reach $6.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' at $9.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +99.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Total' should come in at 126 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' to reach 93 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' stands at 23 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' will reach 3 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' will likely reach 7 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' reaching $964.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $998.00 million.

