Boeing (BA) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $6.18 per share for third-quarter 2022, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a penny. The bottom line also deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 60 cents.

The year-over-year downside can be attributed to losses on fixed-price defense development programs.

Including one-time items, the company posted GAAP earnings of $5.49 per share compared with 19 cents reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $15.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.50 billion by 8.8%. The top line however improved 4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $15.28 billion.

This improvement was driven by higher year-over-year revenues registered by the company’s Commercial Airplanes and Global Services business units.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of third-quarter 2022 increased to $381.32 billion from $371.73 billion at the end of second-quarter 2022.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment increased 40% year over year to $6.26 billion, driven by higher 737 deliveries and the resumption of 787 deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $643 million compared with a loss of $693 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 112 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 32% year over year.

The backlog for this segment remained healthy, with over 4,300 airplanes valued at $307 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment recorded revenues worth $5.31 billion in the third quarter, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 20%, primarily on account of losses on certain fixed-price development programs, Meanwhile, this unit incurred an operating loss of $2.80 billion against an operating income of $436 million in the year-ago quarter.

The backlog at BDS was $55 billion, 31% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment improved 5% to $4.43 billion on account of higher commercial services volume and a favorable mix. This unit generated an operating income of $733 million compared with $644 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $52 million compared with $71 million in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of third-quarter 2022, BCC's portfolio balance was $1.6 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited third-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $13.49 billion and short-term and other investments of $0.76 billion. At the end of 2021, the company had $8.05 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $8.19 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $51.79 billion at the end of third-quarter 2022, down from $56.81 billion at 2021 end.

The company’s operating cash outflow as of Sep 30, 2022 was $3.14 billion compared with $3.87 billion at the end of third-quarter 2021.

Free cash outflow totaled $0.55 billion at the end of third-quarter 2022 compared with $4.13 billion at the end of third-quarter 2021.

