Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Boeing (BA) reported revenue of $16.87 billion, down 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.90, compared to -$0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.79, the EPS surprise was -62.01%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Deliveries - Total : 120 versus 102 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 120 versus 102 estimated by four analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737 : 70 versus 63 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 70 versus 63 estimated by four analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787 : 9 compared to the 13 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9 compared to the 13 average estimate based on four analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767 : 6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.

: 6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777 : 7 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenues- Global Services : $4.89 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $4.89 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security : $6.02 billion versus $6.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $6.02 billion versus $6.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes : $6 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.1%.

: $6 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.1%. Total Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : -$47 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$29.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2250%.

: -$47 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$29.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2250%. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes : -$715 million versus -$703.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$715 million versus -$703.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense Space & Security : -$913 million compared to the -$188.32 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$913 million compared to the -$188.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services : $870 million versus $947.55 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Boeing have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

