Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of 37 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents.

Including one-time items, the company posted GAAP earnings of 32 cents per share compared with $1 reported in the second quarter of 2021.

The year-over-year downside is attributable to lower defense volume and unfavorable performance.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $16.68 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.74 billion by 6%. The top line also declined 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16.99 billion.

This decline was due to lower year-over-year revenues registered by the company’s Defense, Space & Security business units.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of second-quarter 2022 increased to $371.73 billion from $370.84 billion at the end of first-quarter 2022.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment increased 3% year over year to $6.22 billion, driven by higher 737 deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $242 million compared with a loss of $472 million in the year-ago quarter.

Boeing delivered 121 commercial planes during the quarter under review, up 53% year over year.

Backlog for this segment remained healthy with over 4,200 airplanes valued at $297 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment recorded revenues worth $6.19 billion in the second quarter, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 10%, primarily on account of charges on fixed-price development programs, including MQ-25 and Commercial Crew, as well as unfavorable performance on other programs and lower volume on derivative aircraft program.

Meanwhile, this unit generated an operating profit of $71 million compared with an operating income of $958 million in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog at BDS was $55 billion, 33% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: Revenues at this segment improved 6% to $4.30 billion on account of higher commercial services volume and favorable mix. This unit generated an operating income of $728 million compared with $531 million in the year-ago quarter.



Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $52 million compared with $78 million in the year-ago quarter.

At the end of second-quarter 2022, BCC's portfolio balance was $1.6 billion.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited second-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $10.09 billion and short-term and other investments of $1.36 billion. At the end of 2021, the company had $8.05 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $8.19 billion of short-term and other investments. Long-term debt amounted to $51.79 billion at the end of second-quarter 2022, down from $56.81 billion at 2021 end.

The company’s operating cash outflow as of Jun 30, 2022 was $3.14 billion compared with $3.87 billion at the end of second-quarter 2021.

Free cash outflow totaled $3.75 billion at the end of second-quarter 2022 compared with $4.38 billion at the end of second-quarter 2021.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $6.32 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.29 by 0.5%. The bottom line however declined 1.6% year over year.

The company’s net sales amounted to $15.45 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.16 billion by 4.4%. The top line also declined 9.3% from $17.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 10%.

The company’s net sales totaled $393 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million by 2.6%. Moreover, the top line witnessed an improvement of 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $320.3 million.

AAR Corp. AIR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 5.9%. Earnings recorded a solid surge of 53.2% from the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $476.1 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468 million by 1.7% and also improved 8.8% from $437.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

